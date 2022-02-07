Ship with humanitarian aid from Nicaragua began route to Cuba

The ship A.C Sandino set sails Sunday from Port Arlen Siu to Bluefields Bay, as part of its several-day journey to Cuba with a solidarity cargo sent by the Nicaraguan government.

The cargo comprises 36 containers of food, 21 with coffee and 15 with rice, and is part of the Central American nation's humanitarian aid in the face of the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on the island by the United States.

As scheduled, the ship began its itinerary in the morning hours of this Sunday from Port Arlen Siu, the country's main access route to international markets in the Caribbean and the east coast of the United States.

The shipment donated by the Nicaraguan government, headed by President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, is intended to provide support to the largest of the Antilles, affected by an acute economic crisis as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Caribbean nation is experiencing a tense situation, aggravated by the blockade and the 243 measures implemented under the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, 55 of them in times of pandemic, and still maintained by current President Joe Biden.

Nicaragua sent three similar batches with food during the year 2021 and the last one, dated December 5, included 50 food containers with products such as rice, beans and coffee, which arrived at the port of Mariel, in the western province of Artemisa.

