New scandal shakes the leadership of the Venezuelan extreme right wing

A new scandal shakes today the Venezuelan extreme right-wing leadership, after the self-styled magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in exile threatened to demand the self-proclaimed president Juan Guaidó.


According to a report from the website of the newspaper Últimas Noticias, one of the alleged judges Luis Ramos, stated to an opposition journalist that the lawsuit would be for non-payment to those who perform those functions in the interim led by the former deputy.


"What is being said in networks about the lawsuit of this court everything is absolutely true. The magistrates appointed by the National Assembly in 2017 (now extinct), we have never received a cent," Ramos pointed out to the press.


According to the report, the alleged official of Guaidó's virtual government assured that the complaint will not only be against the interim but also against the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
Official figures reveal that the self-styled officials of the virtual government range between 1,600 and 2,000 people, who receive an average annual salary of 100,000 dollars, all of it plundered from the country's assets and accounts abroad.


On his part, opposition political scientist Ricardo Sucre, detailed that web portals, journalists, analysts, influencers, celebrities, academics, in an ecosystem that is fed by 153 million dollars.
All these financings and actions have the approval of the White House, which also contributes money stolen from Venezuela to finance the opposition in its quest to overthrow the Constitutional President Nicolás Maduro.


The day before, the former president of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos, who was one of the most fervent supporters of the self-proclaimed, acknowledged as a serious mistake to support the former deputy.
In declarations to the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, the politician expressed "the so-called 'Guaidó option' failed when it was born. That was one of the biggest diplomatic stupidities of recent times. Unfortunately, Colombia was one of its most enthusiastic promoters".

 

The most read

