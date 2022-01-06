Foreign Ministers of Argentina and Cuba signed agreements in several sectors

The Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, and his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez, held a meeting in Buenos Aires on Thursday in which they signed several agreements and highlighted the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the talks, both foreign ministers signed the Agreement on Commercial Exchange and Cooperation between the two countries, which constitutes an update of the agreements in force in this area to increase bilateral trade.



Likewise, Cafiero and Rodríguez, together with the Secretary of Agriculture, Matías Lestani, signed a Cooperation Agreement for Agricultural Development, with the aim of promoting Cuba's food sovereignty by increasing its productive capacity.



In this sense, the creation of a Center for Training and Agricultural Technology Transfer oriented to the development of direct sowing and the attention to small and medium-sized producers in Cuba is contemplated. Likewise, Argentine businessmen will have access to the benefits granted by the legislation in force in the island.



The Cuban Foreign Minister, who arrived in Buenos Aires to participate in the XXII Summit of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), thanked Argentina for its rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States more than six decades ago.



Also the gesture of the Argentine people and government of sending donations of medicines and medical supplies to the Caribbean nation, during the most complex stage of Covid-19.



Rodriguez once again reaffirmed his country's position in support of Argentina's struggle for the right to sovereignty over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, a territory usurped by the United Kingdom.



On his part, Cafiero expressed his gratitude for the visit of the Cuban delegation to the Celac summit, where the host country will present its proposal to assume the pro tempore presidency of this regional mechanism this year.



Accompanying Rodríguez are the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Coordinator for Celac, Anayansi Rodríguez; the General Director of Multilateral Affairs and International Law, Rodolfo Benítez; the General Director of Latin America and the Caribbean, Eugenio Martínez and the Cuban Ambassador to Argentina, Pedro Pablo Prada.



Since the day before, the different delegations that make up the Celac, made up of 32 countries, began to arrive in Buenos Aires. Today they will attend a dinner to be hosted by President Alberto Fernandez at the Kirchner Cultural Center.



(With information from Prensa Latina)