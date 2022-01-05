Lopez Obrador Rejects Criticism against Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine

Mexico’s Manuel Lopez Obrador rejected ongoing politicization of health issues and criticism against the Cuban COVID-19 Abdala, whose emergency use was recently approved by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS).

During his daily press conference, the Mexican President said that health must be over any ideology, while the certification of the Cuban vaccine by the local regulatory authority came after a serious research process based on scientific data.

Lopez Obrador recalled that Cuba counts on high quality levels in the training of doctors and scientists, while COFEPRIS is an institution led by very responsible scientists. He noted that it is all about fanatism, dogmatism and obnubilation, while there is the need to be simpler to act through practical judgements,” said Obrador.During the press conference, Mexico’s Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer said that the vaccine Abdala meet all quality requirements and added that the product approved by COFEPRIS could be used as a booster, as it is the practice with new high-quality pharmaceuticals.



The Cuban vaccine passed all quality tests, and it was approved by Mexico just has other nations have done, said the official.

According to the Cuban regulatory authority (CECMED) Abdala is a vaccine that proved 92,28 percent efficacy in preventing the symptomatic disease caused by the coronavirus, during the phase III clinical trials. It later proved 100 percent efficacy in preventing severe symptomatic condition and death, since there were no deaths in the immunized group of individuals