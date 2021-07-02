Friday, 02 July 2021

USA Today recommends Cuba as a tourist destination

Cuba is one of the travel destinations recommended on Thursday by the U.S. newspaper USA Today despite the fact that Washington prohibits citizens of the northern country from visiting the island.

In the article, travel expert Dave Stamboulis praises the Caribbean nation and reviews some of the most attractive tourist sites, including Viñales, in the western part of the country; Trinidad, in the central region; as well as Havana and its historic center.

The USA Today 10 Best section collects and publishes independent and unbiased travel tips from around the world.
According to the author, Cuba 'has it all', with miles of white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, colonial architecture, classic cars from the 1950s, music, nature, among other attractions.

Cuba has nine sites declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, each of them unique, remarkable and beautiful, says the publication, which also highlights the singularity of the island's flora and fauna.

Another place that stands out is Havana's Malecón, the strip of coastline that borders the north of the Cuban capital, which is 'a great place to meet local people, enjoy the beautiful urban landscapes and watch the sunset'.

All those options are currently limited for U.S. citizens, who are banned from going to the Caribbean nation by decision of former President Donald Trump, who reversed permits granted during Barack Obama's term to encourage 'people-to-people' travel.

In addition, the former governor banned the departure to Cuba of pleasure and passenger boat, including cruise ships and yachts, and private and corporate aircraft.

Likewise, in December 2019, Washington stipulated that airlines of that country may only operate routes to Havana, and suspended flights to destinations outside the island's capital.

All these measures persist with the current administration of President Joe Biden, who despite his electoral promises, keeps intact the more than 240 provisions of Trump against Cuba, including the denial of travel to citizens of the North American country.

With information from Prensa Latina news agency

 

The most read

