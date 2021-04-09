Venezuela to produce vaccine against Covid-19 in alliance with Cuba

Venezuela will start the production of the Abdala vaccine, one of the five vaccine candidates developed by Cuba against Covid-19, informed today the Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

Accompanied by a Cuban scientific delegation, the vice president supervised on Thursday the operation of the Socialist Enterprise for the Production of Biological Medicines, in Caracas, in order to verify the necessary conditions for the elaboration of the drug.

While the world is engaged in a process of inequality and pettiness in the access of the peoples to vaccines, here is Cuba giving its example and solidarity to Venezuela', said Rodriguez in statements to the media.

He pointed out that the parties also reviewed all aspects related to the participation of Venezuelan volunteers in the third phase of Abdala's clinical studies, which should begin in the next few weeks.

The Vice-Minister ratified the commitment of the Bolivarian Government to guarantee the population's access to immunization against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, in order to overcome the pandemic situation.

At the end of March, President Nicolás Maduro announced the decision to incorporate, as from July, the Cuban drug Abdala to the country's vaccination scheme against Covid-19.



The President reiterated that this nation will only admit the use of immunizers proven by the country's scientific and sanitary authorities, an action aimed at guaranteeing the health of the population.

Maduro also underlined that the country is advancing in the vaccination of prioritized social sectors through the use of the drugs Sputnik V (Russia) and Sinopharm (China).

The Bolivarian Executive announced the decision not to grant a license for the use in Venezuela of the vaccine developed by the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, due to the complications presented in persons immunized with this antigen.

The Venezuelan authorities informed the World Health Organization that only those drugs approved by the national scientific and pharmacological institutions will be allowed to enter the country through the Covid-19 Global Access Fund for Vaccines (Covax).

(With information from Prensa Latina)