Biden's decision on immigration benefits family reunification

President Joe Biden's decision to revoke Donald Trump's ban on legal immigration for family members of U.S. citizens and residents today opens new possibilities for reunification processes.

According to a statement issued the day before by the White House, Proclamation 10014 signed by the former Republican president in April 2020 did not promote the interests of the United States.

On the contrary, the text adds, it harms them by preventing U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents 'from joining their families'.

It also harms U.S. industries - which use talent from around the world - and individuals selected through the FY 2020 Diversity Visa Lottery, the statement notes.



In the spring of 2020, Trump halted the issuance of green cards until the end of the year, under the argument of thus protecting the U.S. labor market in the face of the pandemic.



Then, last December 31, a few days before the end of his term, the Republican magnate decided to extend those bans until the end of March 2021.

But the current administration believes that the former president's order, which blocks green card applicants and temporary foreign workers, 'does not advance the interests of the United States.'

The American Immigration Lawyers Association estimates that, last year due to Trump's measure, up to 120,000 visas were lost.



Meanwhile, the former Republican president was widely criticized for using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to advance his agenda of restricting migration, even through legal channels.



The tycoon's bans on migration paralyzed the legal procedures carried out from U.S. embassies around the world for family reunification in northern territory.



Not only did he block entry to family members of U.S. citizens and residents, but also to immigrants with labor green cards and winners of the diversity visa lottery, according to The Wall Street Journal.



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's executive director of immigration policy, Jon Baselice, hopes the White House will reconsider and lift other nonimmigrant restrictions, which affect employment.



Since taking office last January 20, Biden has issued several executive orders and directives aimed at lifting restrictions imposed on immigrants in Trump's four years in office.

(With information from Prensa Latina)