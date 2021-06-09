Wednesday, 09 June 2021

Maylín del Toro, seventh at the World Judo Championships

After two days without major advances for Cuba, Maylín del Toro (63 kg) finished in seventh place at the World Judo Championship and secured her presence among the eight seeded athletes for the upcoming Olympic Games.

After being bye in the first round, del Toro opened her competitive route in Budapest with success by wazari against Romanian Florentina Ivanescu. Later she measured forces with the Brazilian Alexia Castilhos, the second carioca figure in the 63 kg. In that match, she did not delay the actions too much and scored an ippon less than a minute and a half before the start of the match.

That victory guaranteed Maylin -eighth pre-qualified of the competition and eleventh in the world ranking- to advance to the quarterfinals and ensure at least a fight for the bronze medal. In the discussion for the first place in her bracket, she met the super-favored French player Clarisse Agbegnenou, leader of the Olympic ranking and world champion in the last three editions.

The bout between the two was very close and the two reached the three-minute mark with a pair of shidos for each side. However, the European appealed to her mastery and delivered the ippon that sent Maylin to the repechage.

There she met the Serbian Anja Obradovic, a 21-year-old opponent with medals in cadet and youth tournaments and ranked 55th in the world. However, against her, the Atillean player could not get practically nothing and eventually fell by accumulation of shidos during the first minute of overtime.

Maylin adds this seventh place to the fifth place obtained in Baku 2018 as her best world ranking performances. In turn, she adds 520 points for an Olympic qualification list where in the next update she should appear among the first eight that guarantee a more comfortable ordering in the Olympic appointment.

For this Thursday Cuba will have on the Hungarian tatamis Ivan Felipe Silva in the 90 kg. The 2018 world runner-up was bye in the first round and waits for the winner between Ukrainian Quedjau Nhabali and Dominican Robert Florentino.

With information from Cubadebate

Radio Angulo
The most read

