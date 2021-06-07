Yanelis Silva, a reference for non-conventional sport in Holguín

Sport for people with disabilities in Holguín has paradigms that provide energy to the will from its trajectory enriched by outstanding results in national and international competitions.

It is necessary to highlight that in the list of non-conventional athletes in the province of Holguín, Yanelis Silva Zamora integrates the advanced group if we take into account that she is considered the most outstanding local sportswoman in table tennis for people with disabilities in all times.

A look at her career in high performance brings us closer to her 40 gold medals achieved in Olympics and National Championships from 1999 to 2019, a stage in which her reign did not affect the simplicity and affable character that accompanies her.

As far as official international competitions are concerned, Silva Zamora was the best player in America in the first decade of the 21st century and is currently third in the continental ranking, in her competitive category (class three).

This acclaimed sportswoman is a national reference for her results and modesty to which other qualities are added, among which we can mention her discipline, simplicity and demonstrated love for the sport.

A native of the municipality of Calixto García, the queen of non-conventional table tennis in Cuba confesses that she is not thinking of retirement, trains with alacrity, aspires to be invited to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan 2021, because she was unable to attend the qualifying tournament in Slovenia for reasons beyond her control.

The best non-conventional table tennis player in Cuba overcame misfortune, faced physical disability to discover the benefits of sport, embraced love and as a reward she managed to be reciprocated.

Her husband Jorge Luis Vega Guerrero is also her coach; Jorgito, her son, is a constant source of inspiration, which is why she says without fear of misunderstanding: "I am happy and optimistic because in my family and in sport I have the greatest fortune".