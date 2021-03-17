Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Real Audio

Holguinero Ulicer Aguilera to attend athletics Grand Prix in Tunisia

Pin It

Holguin javelin thrower Ulicer Aguilera Cruz, para-athlete of the F-13 category, has been preparing since February 15, together with his teammates, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with the aim of seeking a good result in the Grand Prix of Tunisia, to be held from February 18 to 22.

Ulicer Aguilera f jit cuUlicer, Parapan American champion, and Paralympic champion Omara Durán are the only ones in the Cuban squad with secure tickets for the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games, while the other five athletes will seek qualification in the Tunisian event.
"The preparation has been very good, we have had no interruption in training, everything planned has been fulfilled, so we are in a position to face the Grand Prix of Tunisia and get good results," said the athlete native of the municipality of Banes.
"The team is optimistic, especially our five teammates who are looking to qualify for the Japanese event, while Omara and me are working to perform well," concluded the lanky athlete.
The Cuban delegation of athletics for people with disabilities has had difficulties in training while in Cuba, due to the spread of COVID-19, a condition that affected members of the Cuban squad.
Ulicer obtained his Olympic ticket after reaching fourth place in the World Championship of the discipline, developed in 2019, precisely in Dubai.
The Grand Prix of Tunisia is the most immediate competition for Ulicer, but his eyes are focused on the Japanese Games, a lid to which he will access for the first time in his short sports career and for which he maintains his optimism.
With information from Flabio Gutiérrez (Ahora)

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Holguinero Ulicer Aguilera to attend athletics Grand Prix in Tunisia

    Holguin javelin thrower Ulicer Aguilera Cruz, para-athlete of the F-13 category, has been preparing since February 15, together with his teammates, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with the aim of seeking a good result in the Grand Prix of Tunisia, to be held from February 18 to 22.

  • Nearly 40 thousand children in Holguin study from first to sixth grade through distance education

    As part of the measures implemented in the province of Holguin to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the distance education process is being carried out with almost 40 thousand students in primary education, which represents 60.2 percent of the total number of schoolchildren from first to sixth grade.

  • Women federates in Holguin contribute to containment of SARS CoV-2 contagion and spread.

    Facing Covid-19 from the community is a task that the Federation of Cuban Women -FMC- has assumed in the province of Holguin since the beginning of the pandemic with the voluntary and active participation of its members in various actions that contribute to the fulfillment of the established sanitary protocols and to the decrease of the contagion of the disease.

  • Actions for control in Holguín

    Regardless of the advances in the activities carried out, one of the conclusions of the balance of the Provincial Comptroller's Office of Holguin, which took place this Monday in the presence of Gladys Bejerano, Comptroller General of the Republic, was to plan actions to strengthen the internal functioning and thus improve the fulfillment of the assigned missions.

  • Cuban journalists in support of a new press model

    Moving towards a new model of public press for socialism is currently a priority for Cuban journalists, who celebrated their day this Sunday.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.