OPJM: expression of the work of the Cuban Revolution in favor of children

Cuban children and adolescents have the joy of belonging -from a very early age- to a youth organization that represents them, responds to their needs and interests and watches over their comprehensive education as future continuators of the work of the Revolution.

Today is a special day, despite the COVID-19, in compliance with the hygienic-sanitary measures in force, Cuba celebrates the 60th birthday of the José Martí Pioneers Organization (OPJM), which for six decades has been promoting the exercise of democracy and the formation of ethical, civic and patriotic values and attitudes that respond to the interest for study as the main duty, the sense of social responsibility, love for the Homeland and solidarity and respect for the peoples of the world.

How did the OPJM come about? Its genesis is in the League of Pioneers of Cuba in 1931. With the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, the Union of Rebel Pioneers (UPR) was founded on April 4, 1961 under the slogan "We Will Win"; but a year later, with the creation of the Union of Young Communists (UJC), the UPR was restructured and changed its name to the Union of Pioneers of Cuba (UPC) with the slogan "Pioneers Always Ready! a selective organization at the beginning but later of a massive character and that in 1968 changed its slogan: "Pioneers for Communism, We will be like Che!", which has been maintained up to the present.

However, it was not until 1977 at the Third Congress of the UJC that it became the José Martí Pioneers Organization, as a just tribute to the most universal Cuban - politician, writer, poet, journalist and orator - who dedicated his life and work to the struggle for the independence of Cuba. Since then, its operation and membership was strengthened (it groups all children and adolescents from first to ninth grade).

It is the OPJM, an organization -with capacity for self-direction and great mobilization- to which all Cubans born after 1959 have belonged with the opportunity, from very early stages of life, to participate in the development of society and to contribute those sincere, spontaneous and wise solutions of the children's vision.

The pioneers have always had the possibility of expressing their opinions, proposing and debating about the issues that concern them, related to their age and school scenario, criteria listened to and valued by the political and government authorities. The celebration of its first National Assembly in 1986 and its six congresses -1991, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016-, have been favorable and enriching scenarios for exchange and reflection with positive responses to their concerns. Their suggestions have strengthened the functioning of the organization and the teaching-educational process itself of the teachings they attend.

Strengths of their actions are the Pioneer Explorers Movement that forms feelings of love and protection of nature and enables the acquisition of skills for life in the field and the development of simple exercises of civil defense; the Pioneer Action Forces (FAPI) that contribute to the collection of raw materials and the "Clic Patrols" with their call from the community to save electricity.

The multiple activities and contests organized and developed by the OPJM encourage the creation and research of children and adolescents, foster their training and vocational orientation and provide learning tools in diversity; at the same time they promote work habits and raise awareness of the relevant facts of Cuban history, as well as the admiration and respect for the heroes and martyrs.

With the OPJM the pioneers develop attitudes and capacities for democratic participation in different scenarios of society with autonomy, self-confidence and responsible, cooperative and effective involvement.