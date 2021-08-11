Food production in Holguin, moving from words to deeds

The Plaza de la Revolución Mayor General Calixto García Iñiguez in the city of Holguín was the venue this Monday for the flag ceremony of a group of private and state means of transport enabled as ambulances to support the medical emergency services in the COVID-19 confrontation in this eastern province.
A nursing brigade belonging to the Henry Reeve medical contingent was sent this Monday to the Lucía Iñiguez Landín Surgical Clinical Hospital to support the confrontation with Covid-19 in Holguín, after its arrival from the province of Matanzas, where they were on duty about a month ago due to the difficult scenario experienced by that western Cuban territory.
The Television System in Holguin through its channel Telecristal offered a Special Informative Magazine to analyze the current epidemiological situation of the territory and the immediate measures that have been adopted.
Cuba is willing to promote opportunities for its nationals living abroad to contribute to the country, but obstacles such as the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade prevent investments, said a Foreign Ministry official.
Comments (0)