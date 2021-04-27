Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Tolerance to risk, contagion gap at Covid-19

It seems that the capacity of human beings to adapt to adverse situations has given way to a breach of confidence through which the increase of Covid-19 positive cases reported in recent days in the province of Holguin has slipped.
Let us remember that at the beginning of the pandemic, due to the lack of knowledge of the SARS CoV-2 virus and its rapid spread throughout the world, the biosecurity protocols to avoid its transmission and feared impact on life were complied with more rigor and discipline.

However, after an intense year of confrontation with the new coronavirus, months of confinement and restrictive measures, social behavior manifests itself differently and the phenomenon of risk tolerance emerges.

A confident behavior or "pandemic exhaustion" that leads to a relaxation of compliance with the measures related mainly to the limitation of mobility and physical distancing.

Although the rapid and efficient prevention and care response of the health system and the Government's coherent and operational plans led to a reduction in virus infestation in 2020, factors associated with human activity are currently leading to an increase in the number of infections and their spread.

Some Holguineros are impatient and inconsistent in their ways despite the health risks. Although the daily effort of people to acquire food and other products to satisfy basic needs is understandable, given the shortage of supply and economic uncertainty, the crowds in front of shopping centers and the violations of established restrictions are not justified when life is the most precious good.

The pandemic has revealed deficiencies in the organization and delivery of some institutional services and constitutes an opportunity to correct them and become more efficient.

Better administrative management is needed in accordance with the epidemiological reality of the territory, which contemplates not only adjustments in schedules but also other variants that lead to greater safety and customer satisfaction.

To face the current health crisis, positive attitude and resilience are important, but also adherence to recommendations and rules. Accept new hygiene and living habits. Adapt to this new normality with caution and order.

These are times in which organization, decisiveness and good sense must prevail. Irresponsibility can cost lives. The containment of Covid-19 depends a lot on our social behavior and citizen cooperation. The measures are effective if we all practice and abide by them. Let us not forget how vulnerable and dependent we human beings are on each other.

 

Yamila Pupo Otero
Yamila Pupo Otero
