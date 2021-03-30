Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Strong worldwide call against the blockade of Cuba

The fact that the Cuban people are in permanent resistance, and always defend their conquests and the historical legacy of their heroes, is reason enough for the United States government to have always tried to control our lives, as it did until January 1, 1959, and since then it has been trying to divide us as a nation and make our lives impossible with economic, financial and commercial measures implemented through an fierce blockade that has been sustained and intensified for almost 60 years.

But we are not alone in this battle against this barbaric act, as has been demonstrated by the almost unanimous support, every time Cuba presents in the United Nations the proposal to put an end to this unilateral measure, which violates international laws and the right of the people to live in peace, harmony and to build a more just and dignified society, thanks to the Revolution made in unequal combat against a well-armed army trained by the empire.

As the fight for justice unites us, it is very gratifying to know how bridges of love are being built in different parts of the world, and how this initiative has multiplied and diversified, because it began with a bicycle caravan, followed by car caravans, walks, acts in front of U.S. embassies, mountain climbs and other solidarity actions.

It is a solidarity that stems from the very essence of the Cuban Revolution, recognized President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and now such gestures are appreciated, because we are in a vital moment, when we are reordering the economy and seeking answers to the most pressing needs of the population. The greatest obstacle to achieve such noble aims has always been the blockade.

The world knows it, for which reason, and in correspondence with the solidarity that Cuba has offered to so many peoples at different times and circumstances, and that it is offering now in the confrontation with Covid-19, in contrast with the hostilities of the White House and its allies, some of whom, unfortunately, were born in Cuba.

During the last few days, thousands of Cuban emigrants and friends of the largest of the Antilles took to the streets in some 70 cities in fifty countries on the five continents to demonstrate against the criminal blockade.
Other friends joined those bridges of love through messages to our government, ICAP, and with publications in social networks, because they consider the blockade to be a genocidal action, which becomes more cruel in times of Covid-19 and the wall that prevents the entry of vital medicines and instruments needed by our health system.

For those who underestimate the blockade, please know that the accumulated damages in these 60 years amount to 144 billion 413 million dollars, and between April 2019 and March 2020 alone, these measures caused losses in excess of five billion dollars, a record figure for one year.
Although we have learned to overcome and overcome, we could do much more if the U.S. government puts an end to this unjust policy, as the world demands in support of our just cause.

 

Arnaldo Vargas Castro
Arnaldo Vargas Castro
The most read

