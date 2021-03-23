Coffee, favorite infusion of Cubans

Coffee is undoubtedly the favorite infusion of Cubans, and if you make a survey I assure you that this exquisite nectar is placed far above other beverages that enter the competition.

Our country has a rich history on the cultivation and production of coffee, in fact an important line as an exportable product, besides being deeply rooted in the customs of our people.

Can you imagine a dawn without a cup of coffee in any Cuban home, a generalized practice in spite of the limited quota that corresponds to the supply book.

According to historical research on Cuban coffee growing, the introduction of the aromatic bean to the island was due to a merchant named José Antonio Gelabert, who brought the first coffee trees as far back as 1748, and began to cultivate them near Havana.

Other versions refer to the fact that the boom of coffee cultivation dates back to the decade of the 90s of the 18th century, when the slaves revolted in Haiti, which resulted in the destruction of coffee plantations and the murder of their owners.

Many of the French colonists who managed to survive escaped to Cuba, where they settled and began to cultivate coffee in the eastern part of the country, although it later spread to other Cuban provinces, until it eventually became a fundamental crop for the national economy.



This exquisite nectar is used as an aromatic and medicinal beverage, since its properties include being anti-asthmatic, stimulant, anthelmintic, anaphrodisiac, and antidote to some poisons, just to mention a few.



The history of coffee has been involved in versions that range from legend to the dubious credibility of its origins and expansion, elements that do not constitute the objective of my commentary, since it could not be dealt with in a few lines.

What is certain is that coffee has been, is and will continue to be a favorite beverage for Cubans, who include it in their most deeply-rooted traditions, and delight in savoring a steaming cup of that delicious nectar, capable of satisfying the most demanding palates, especially when consumed pure.