Cuban vice-president evaluates local self-sufficiency program in Holguin

Salvador Valdés Mesa, Vice President of the Republic of Cuba, evaluates today in the province of Holguín the results of municipal self-sufficiency, as part of the national food sovereignty program.

At the beginning of the meeting, held at the Expo-Holguín facilities in the capital city where representatives of the agricultural system companies participate, the also member of the Political Bureau referred to the lack of inputs and fertilizers, despite which it is necessary to increase crop yields.

 

As part of the presentation of the report, it was known that the sector in the province has 112 mini-industries and more than 300 livestock modules in different productive forms, although they are insufficient to meet the demands of their productions for the population.

