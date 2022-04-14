Holguín for increasing agricultural and livestock production and the success of the Sembrar Conciencia Movement

The implementation of the 63 measures approved by the State to boost agricultural production was the objective of the meeting held by the Vice Minister of Agriculture, Diosnel San Lois Martínez, with producers, managers and entities linked to this branch in the province of Holguín, in the north of eastern Cuba.



The Deputy Minister of Agriculture affirmed that Holguín has the potential for a greater leap in the coming months, based on the investments that are being made, together with other actions for the promotion of agriculture and livestock, but he is concerned about the existence of unexploited land.



In this meeting it was informed that of the 63 measures, only 57 can be applied in Holguín, which together with 446 actions put into practice will allow to continue advancing



San Lois emphasized the importance of producers knowing about these measures that benefit them, such as the freely convertible currency (MLC) cards, which allow them to import inputs, for example, as well as access to credit through the Banca de Fomento.



"These decisions taken benefit the producers but many do not know it, and in that we are all responsible", San Lois said, and he said that the visits to the producers to clarify the measures have had poor results, and that it is necessary to be more impetuous in Holguín.



The delivery of non-producing lands began in 2012, but there are still lands without exploiting, in this sense we are unhappy, he commented. In this respect he emphasized that there is slowness in informing the producers, for that reason it is necessary to sow conscience, to sow with science and technique, besides creating conditions, as they do in other provinces that have created pig preserves with houses to raise the living conditions of these important economic actors.



During this exchange visit with leaders and producers from Holguin, the Sowing Conscience Movement was announced, for which all factors are called upon, whose importance becomes relevant from the potentialities granted to the municipalities.



In this process, the figure of the mayor is important, because in addition to organizing it, he will support it with the resources and means available to achieve the proposed objective of reaching the agricultural communities, where love for work is promoted, which is to say for Cuba, especially in the midst of the complex times we are living through.



It should be noted that the Culture sector, an important actor in the Sowing Conscience Movement, together with students, experts, leaders, among others, will unite their talent and knowledge, to contribute from art to strengthen the enjoyment of the best in human creation, at the same time that they will be together with the inhabitants of the agricultural communities with the desire to enhance the work from science and technique, that is, forming consciousness, that of producers and not mere receivers. The meeting was attended by Diosmany Cruz Morales - member of the Provincial Bureau of the Party for the attention of the agro-alimentary activities in Holguin,