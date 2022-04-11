Children's Circles in Holguin for a safe and happy childhood

More than ten thousand boys and girls in the province of Holguin are currently benefiting from the educational performance of the children's circles committed to their care and integral formation from very early ages.



These institutions, created in Cuba on April 10, 1961, are highly valued by the more than 9,300 working mothers in Holguin who have benefited from their services and who recognize their meritorious pedagogical work and reliable and careful attention to their children, and at the same time are grateful for the opportunity to be able to fully integrate into society.

During all the stages of the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years, these centers remained open -some with momentary closures when the epidemiological situation worsened- and developed a consecrated and systematic work of sanitary surveillance to avoid the contagion of the SARS CoV-2 virus and to guarantee the protection of the infants and the vitality of the teaching-educational process.

Yaima Cruz de la Cruz, head of the Department of Early Childhood of the Provincial Directorate of Education, on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of these institutions, praised their contribution in the fight against this disease because they took the lead at all times and in the most difficult periods, and expressed the trust placed by the community in the more than 1,360 educators and around 350 teaching assistants who promote the physical and emotional well-being of the children and also encourage important habits and skills in different areas of knowledge through didactic and playful activities.

"Thank you for your love, dedication and care in the attention to our children," he stressed and congratulated all the staff that supports the successful operation of these centers, an initiative of the heroine of the Revolution Vilma Espín Guillois and its historic leader Fidel Castro Ruz.

There are 62 children's circles operating in the province and currently, he said, they are taking on the challenges of improving the Education System "which is going through training and methodological guidelines of the new ways of working for the first, second and fourth years of life", and to continue providing a quality service. They plan to grow with four new institutions in the municipalities of Holguín (2), Cueto (in Birán) and Mayarí.



Children's circles in Holguín provide healthy nutrition and harmonious physical and mental development for boys and girls.



Retoños martianos" children's circle in the city of Holguín fosters habits and skills through role-playing.