University of Medical Sciences of Holguin linked to more than 40 community projects

The University of Medical Sciences of Holguin directs its work towards the interior of the communities of the territory with its extensionist activities, linked to more than 40 community projects.



In this way, students, professors and workers favorably affect the life of neighborhoods in vulnerable situations. According to the rector of the university, Dr. Galina Galcerán Chacón, since the beginning of the pandemic, the students have been linked to the neighborhoods and have grown with the people and the health system in order to promote this great conquest of the Revolution, which is part of the essence of their training.



They are linked to more than 42 projects especially in vulnerable neighborhoods being part of important transformations, committed to the 100th anniversary of the Federation of University Students as young revolutionaries with incalculable tasks that link them with their people.



In the training of a professional in the medical sciences, direct contact with the population is essential, hence the student body is key in this task, as reaffirmed by the third year medical student, Luis Ernesto González Guerra "The project A la Salud ponle corazón had a great impact and our participation in the period of Covid-19 was essential along with tasks such as food production and care for vulnerable communities. We also have other projects such as Verde es mi ciudad with the objective of achieving a change in the environmental health of our country, the sanitization of beaches and rivers.



"It also highlights a project on attention to gardens dedicated to the cultivation of medicinal plants called Sembrando salud, which will start soon and will focus on FEU clinics first and then it is planned to extend it to the rest of the country "



That is why it is not strange to see those who pay tribute to the University of Medical Sciences of Holguin turned to the neighborhoods, touching the problems with their own hands.







