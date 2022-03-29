Real Audio

In Holguin micro and small business linked to renewable energy sources

Dedicated to sustainable energy solutions based on the use of renewable sources, Ecensol is the first MSME established in Holguín that will contribute results to the national electric system and to sectors of society.


José Ángel Sánchez Jiménez, president and unitary partner of this small company, commented to Radio Angulo's website that the project aims to achieve greater energy efficiency in high consumers, bringing their electric bill to a minimum, which would also contribute to the national grid and other income for this concept.
With this technology, he emphasized, electricity will be supplied for agricultural pumping and will facilitate telecommunications in areas that are difficult to access or distant from conventional power sources.


Among other services, Ecensol will repair and maintain windmills and equipment for dehydration, refrigeration and conservation, as well as isolated energy generation.


Sánchez Jiménez said that they intend to supply power from renewable sources to charging stations for electric transportation, and to provide services to state and private companies, based on the supply from the international market of solar panels, wind generators and mini-generators, biodigesters and a range of related products.


The purpose, he added, is to contribute to local development and the Cuban economy, taking advantage of solar energy, since it is the most widely used in the country due to its geographic location, although there are also optimal conditions for wind energy, especially in coastal areas.


This small entity is expected to contribute to the change of the energy matrix in Holguín, based on the link with the Cubasolar company in the province.


The technologies for these services will be mostly imported, but they will work with national suppliers whenever possible, since they currently have a Canadian supplier, Ecosource Solutions, with experience in the field and presence in several countries.


The president of this MSME has always been interested in new technologies that contribute clean energy to society, since as a graduate in Electrical Engineering, he has vast experience in these matters, including his involvement in the location of wind farms in the coastal municipality of Gibara.


So far Ecensol has, in addition to its president, two other members, Jorge Félix Aguilar Rojas, main specialist and next partner of the unit, and Ardenis Rodríguez Bajuelo, administrator; both electrical engineers with experience in this field.
