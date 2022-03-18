Outstanding journalists from Holguin recognized on Cuban Press Day

The Martí Park in the city of Holguin was again the propitious space for the central celebrations of the Union of Journalists of Cuba, UPEC, for the Cuban Press Day this March 14, 130 years since the creation of Patria Newspaper.



Marti's newspaper is today a lighthouse, example and guide of the Cuban press and of Holguin, as it is demonstrated by the daily work of journalists such as Mabel Ponce de Leon, who was awarded the Felix Elmusa distinction, the highest award given to Cuban journalists at the proposal of the UPEC Presidency.



On the occasion, the Raúl Gómez García Medal of the Culture Union was awarded to journalists Lourdes Pichs and Ruben Rodríguez, workers of the newspaper ¡Ahora! of Holguín, with an outstanding trajectory in the sector.

The José Martí Cultural Society awarded the Patria Prize to Magalis Pupo, a retired journalist from Tele Cristal, who carries out an outstanding work in the promotion and dissemination of the Master's work.



In the presence of Rosa María Ráez Abigantu, Member of the Provincial Party Bureau and Carlos Álvares Mayo, head of the Ideological Department of the Provincial Committee, the press of Holguin presented the Provincial Award for the Life Work of Abraham Portuondo to Lourdes Pichs, in recognition of her outstanding career of more than 40 years in the profession.



Dedicated to the 130th anniversary of Patria Newspaper, to the 25th anniversary of Radio Holguin, the day for the Cuban Press Day ends with the challenge and the commitment of, as Patria did in its time, making a journalism "to gather and to love and to live in the passion of truth".