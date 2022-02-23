Enzona enables discounted payment of telecommunications services

The payment of some services of Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba (Etecsa) has a five percent discount through the Enzona platform, according to Iliana Fernández Pérez, institutional communicator of that corporation in the territorial division of Holguín province.



The discount is available for the payment of the residential telephone bill, for recharging the company's own card and for recharging permanent nauta accounts for national and international navigation.

The communicator added that for the moment it is not possible to pay the Nauta Hogar service through Enzona, but it is still possible to pay it through Transfermovil with a 10 percent discount.

To register your telephone bill in the Enzona payment gateway, you only have to provide your telephone number and to recharge your own card you must enter the 12 digits of the card. In the case of recharging permanent Nauta accounts, the data requested are the username and password.