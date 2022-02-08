Holguineros at Universidad 2022 International Congress

Researchers from the province of Holguin are participating in the 13th edition of the International Congress on Higher Education University 2022, to be held at the Palace of Conventions in the Cuban capital until Saturday 11.

Rafael Lorenzo Martín, methodologist of the Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation of the University of Holguin, said that the delegation from the eastern province stands out in its attendance to the event due to the wide presentation of research projects, which also include the University of Medical Sciences of the capital city and the University of Moa.



On this occasion, he said, the meeting will be held in face-to-face and virtual modalities to facilitate the participation of Cuban and foreign researchers who cannot attend the event due to the limitations caused by COVID-19.



These scientific research conferences will focus on the analysis of topics related to pedagogy at this educational level, the link with companies, sustainable development, gender equality, care for the environment and physical activity, among other topics, said the methodologist.



Martin also pointed out that the 2022 version of the Congress will be distinguished as a versatile and representative space that promotes the exchange of knowledge among the different contemporary societies, evidencing the quality of the education system in Latin America and the Caribbean.



In general, the three higher education centers of Holguin, he said, will be present in the seven symposiums and 25 workshops planned for the event, through which they will expose the scientific and professional achievements reached in recent years in the stands set up in the main venue of the 13th edition of the International Congress of Higher Education University 2022 in Havana.



With information from ACN