Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and International Collaboration in Holguin in greater depth

The Expo-Holguín fairgrounds hosted this Wednesday the balance of the work carried out in 2021 by the Department of Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and International Collaboration (Mincex), with the presence of Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in the province, Governor Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, and the leadership of Leonardo Bruzón Reinaldo, who heads this sphere in the provincial government.



During the debates, which were attended by experts from different entities linked to the sector, and representatives of Foreign Trade of most of the municipalities of Holguín, the current situation of exportable products was discussed.

They deepened in the factors that affected the attraction of new goods and services, such as the difficulties with transportation and the technical conditions required for the certification of quality.

Viuvichén Vila Torres, expert representing the municipality of Calixto García, pointed out that in spite of the lack of a quality control work system, the export of charcoal was achieved through the company La Jíquima.



It was pointed out that the municipality of Calixto García managed to capture other lines linked to agriculture, such as avocado, which is in the process of certification.



For his part, Santiesteban evaluated the production and commercialization of products such as charcoal, the payment of which does not correspond to the interest of the producers, and he advised to analyze the situation.

In his speech, the Governor stressed the importance of investing the captured currency as a guarantee of a sustainable market.



Other topics addressed in this balance were the need to update the content and image of the export map, as well as the work with MSMEs, self-employed workers, non-agricultural cooperatives, and all those productive forces that can contribute to the diversification of exports.



In the balance the best performers were recognized, among them, CubaNíquel, and the municipalities of Calixto García, Banes, Sagua de Tánamo, Frank País and Moa.

Last 2021 exports were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the harsh economic, financial and commercial blockade of the United States government, commented the First Secretary of the PCC in the province, that is why, added, the also member of the Central Committee, it is good to recognize the best results, but that these serve to look inside ourselves and among all of us look for solutions.



Santiesteban appreciated the quality of the report and its transparency, which led to very good debates, although it is not all that is expected for Cuba and Holguín, it speaks clearly where is the subjective part and what depends on the human factor.