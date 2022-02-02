Popular consultation of the Code of Families begins in Holguín





The province of Holguin started this February 1st and until April 30th the process of popular consultation of the Family Code with the realization of the first pilot assemblies by circumscription and more than 7,700 meetings in the whole period.



After the dynamic test, carried out between January 27 and 28, the Electoral Council in the territory was ready to start the consultation. In the test, the process of how the assemblies should be conducted, the filling out of the forms and the circulation of the information on the proposals from the base to the national system was tested, as explained to us by Mario Cruz Díaz, president of the Electoral Council of the municipality of Holguín.

The meetings will be held with a limit of 150 participants and each one will be attended by a duo of facilitators in charge of explaining and clarifying the doubts that may be generated by the technicalities of the text.



The people who are far from their residence, at the University, the Trasvase, the Ramón de Antilla or other internal work or study centers will be able to express their opinion in the closest district to them.



Likewise, those who due to disability problems or are isolated by the Covid-19 and cannot attend the assemblies, may send a document with their proposals specifying the article to be modified, eliminated, the addition or doubt.



This new Family Code is attached to the principles of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, introduces significant changes in other legal norms, in addition to being adjusted to the realities of the Cuban family today.

It is characterized for being a plural text, which introduces a broad concept of the family, modifies the regimes of filiation, inheritance, protects women, children and adolescents, the elderly and people with disabilities.



Despite the beginning of the consultation process, one difficulty is that the document to be analyzed has not yet been physically circulated, although it is available on digital platforms such as the web version of the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba, many people do not have access to this option.



This means that a significant part of the population is unaware of the contents of the document, which limits participation and hinders the quality of the proposals and their understanding.



The success of this process will depend on how the assemblies are conducted, on the preparation of those in charge of leading them and on the citizens' knowledge of the contents of the new Family Code, which will be endorsed by popular vote in September.