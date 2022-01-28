New citizens' rights highlighted in Holguin at seminar on Law 132

A productive seminar was held this January 27 with the top government figures of the 14 Holguin municipalities as part of their preparation for the correct application of Law 132, which brings many new features regarding the participation of the people in the work of the People's Power, said Carlos Rafael Fuentes León, vice president of the Permanent Commission of Attention to the Organs of the People's Power in the National Assembly.

Regarding the importance of this Seminar, Fuentes explained that it comes at a good time, because it clarifies the duties and capacities of the organs of the Popular Power at all levels, it works on the improvement of our form of government.

In addition to strengthening the role of the Government and the popular participation, where rights that already existed are combined with those of recent inclusion, assured Fuentes.

The Member of Parliament deepened the contents of Law 132 for the attendees: the Presidents and Vice Presidents of the Municipal Assemblies of People's Power, as well as the Secretaries of this governing body, the Intendants, the Presidents of the Permanent Professional Commissions and the Presidents of the People's Councils.

Although this will not be the last training action in this regard, Fuentes highlighted the many ways of popular participation in local governments.

He emphasized that every report to be analyzed in the Municipal Assembly session must be consulted, at least with part of the community, or experts on some agenda item, and even some people may be invited to contribute to the analysis and solutions of the problems in question.

Through the delegate of the constituency, it is possible to request that an issue of community concern be discussed and answered.

Among many other aspects, there was an in-depth discussion on popular control, municipal autonomy, the use of resources allocated or generated by each territory, among other citizens' rights.