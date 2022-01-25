WiFi services are extended in Guardalavaca's tourist pole

The tourist facilities of the Gaviota Hotel Group in the Guardalavaca tourist resort in Holguin now have extended WiFi services for their clients thanks to investments made by the Copextel Corporation of the eastern province.

Willian Torres Brizuela, solutions manager of this entity, stressed to the Cuban News Agency (ACN) that this investment process was successfully completed in six of the seven hotels of the chain in this region, leaving pending the Lunas Mares complex, due to the capital repair actions developed in each of its areas.



These works were also extended to Gaviota's extra-hotel centers in the Guardalavaca beach resort of Holguín, including the Plaza Pesquero, the Bahía Naranjo aquarium and the Roca Azul Biopark, where the network has yet to be extended to the farmer's house, another of the recreational areas in that zone.



Through these actions, he said, total WiFi coverage is guaranteed in each of these lodging and recreational facilities, including the rooms and the corresponding sun and beach area.



The commission in charge of evaluating the proper functioning of the network in each of these resorts was made up of the National Director of Information Technology of the Gaviota Group and the Commercial Manager of PCmax, as well as the managers and IT specialists of these resorts.



The investment process was also extended during the previous year to the El Ramón de Antilla peninsula, where the province's next tourist destination is to be built.



The Copextel Holguín Corporation is also taking on other actions such as the installation and maintenance of the security, communication, gastronomy and audio-lighting systems in all the centers of the tourism sector in the eastern province.

(With information from Agencia Cubana de Noticias)