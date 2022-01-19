Civil Registries add to the computerization of the society in Holguín

Since 2008, the Direction of the Ministry of Justice has been carrying out a process of digitalization of the Civil Registries, at present the province of Holguin has four totally digitalized registries, Frank País, Rafael Freyre, Báguanos and Tacajó. It is expected that for the first semester of the year the Marriage Palace, Calixto García and Urbano Noris will be available.



In addition to this digitalization plan, from the Bienestar platform, all birth, marriage, death certificates, among other documents, are available and can be requested from anywhere in the province or Cuba and specify the place where they will be picked up.

Lidice Irasema Cruz Figueredo, head of the department of Civil Registries in Holguin, points out that from the Bienestar platform, Holguin users can send the application forms for certifications and pick them up at the term informed by the platform.



All interested Holguineros have the possibility of requesting certifications from the Civil Status Registry through the Bienestar platform available on the Ministry of Justice's website, www.minjus.gob.cu.

The service allows requesting the certifications as well as sending a digital copy that can then be printed and certified at the Registry, in addition to offering an online follow-up of the process.

The directive highlights that the requests are available for national mail, but not for the dot com domain. This service simplifies the procedures and only imposes to go once to the Civil Registry to pick up the requested documents, the increase of its use reduces the number of applicants in these entities and is an attractive option in times when all care against the new variants of Covid-19 is imposed.