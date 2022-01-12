Tourism in Holguin strengthens links with the different forms of production

The tourism sector in Holguin strengthens its links with the different forms of production in the province, with the purpose of strengthening contracts for the supply of food and articles of different varieties, in order to guarantee the quality of the services offered to clients in lodging and extra-hotel centers.

Raciel Rivero Rey, Mintur's senior specialist in the territory, told ACN that to date around 48 commercialization agreements have been established with the different economic actors in Holguin, both in the state and private sectors.



Among the main objectives set forth in these commercial agreements, he said, is the substitution of imports and a better use of the offers of these entities, which are committed to providing a quality, timely and stable supply service.



To date, he pointed out, more than 40 percent of the agricultural products acquired by these facilities are made through the farmers, where the recent possibility of buying pork and beef from them is inserted, as long as they meet the requirements for their commercialization and the quality parameters.



After the development of the Tourism Suppliers Fair at the Expo-Holguín fairgrounds at the end of last year, an approach to the new forms of economic management in the province was made and links were established with companies such as LEGO, for the printing of posters, flaps and removers, among other items.

The company also established working ties with the MIPYME Don Yovanis, which is already supplying a variety of fine breads and sweets to Hotel Don Lino, as well as to other mini-industries engaged in the production of condiments and pickles.



The agreement in this sense, he stressed, is being organized according to their proximity to the tourist facilities to guarantee the availability of a fresh product without preservatives, as is the case of the facilities located in Guardalavaca, which have among their main food suppliers the cooperatives of the municipality of Banes.



The tourism centers also maintain a stable commercial relationship with the different state-owned companies in the province, among them, the combined dairy, which provides products such as yogurt, butter and various types of cheese.

With information from ACN