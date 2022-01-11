Temporary Working Group analyzes Covid-19 and dengue situation in Holguín

With the presence of Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province, and the Governor of Holguín, Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, the Temporary Working Group for the confrontation of Covid-19 met this Monday, January 10, at the Provincial Government headquarters.



The situation of arbovirosis and Covid-19 was discussed. The specialists informed that the vaccination with the booster dose has already started, according to Dr. Katia Maria Ochoa Aguilera, provincial health director here.



They also explained that there are cases of dengue fever, so it is requested to work hard in the elimination of dumps and outbreaks in homes and workplaces.



Greater vigilance is requested, especially when Covid-19 is still being fought, with imported and autochthonous cases. A new protocol was created to be applied in each health area.

Rapid Response Groups composed of up to ten duos were created to attend to those admitted at home, who, if not positive, should be discharged from the hospital or admitted to a health facility.