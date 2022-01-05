Labiofam Holguín expands production capacity with new investments

The company Labiofam Holguín will expand its productive capacity with new investments in the main laboratory of the Center of Immunology and Biopreparations as part of a local development project.



According to Jorge Arturo Morffe Tillán, Engineering Director of Labiofam, the Government of the municipality of Holguín through the one percent budget, allocated for this investment more than 400 thousand pesos (CUP) used in the construction of the quality laboratory which offers improvements in the products elaborated by the company and would provide service to the rest of the eastern provinces of Cuba.



"This will also allow this center to have a development unit for research, to develop "with science" and improve all future projects", said Morffe.



The executive informed that the money provided will also be used for the repair of the roof, its waterproofing and the maintenance of the productive part.



Morffe explained that in order to conclude the works, the Business Group also allocated a budget of up to 1.2 million pesos (CUP), not only to benefit the construction part, but also the technological part, such as the installation of a new boiler to increase the quality of production.



The Engineering Director added that the project will last for three years and will also allow the construction of an area to produce moringa tablets among other assortments of this production line.



The Center for Immunology and Biopreparations develops medicines such as Trofín, Nutrivín, Asmacán, Asmazán, Nutrisol, among others, which are in high demand among the population of Holguín.