Real Audio

Tomato planting in organoponic beds in the city of Holguin.

Urban agriculture program advances in Holguín

Pin It

With the construction of 34 new organopónicos for the production of vegetables in communities where this modality of cultivation does not exist, the province of Holguin advances in the projects of urban agriculture, as part of the national program of food sovereignty, directed to increase the agricultural productions.

These spaces will allow increasing the harvests of these items of great demand by the population in more than 40 tons, which will expand the purchase options in the population settlements, stressed to ACN Yusmila Rodriguez, official in the provincial delegation of the sector.

She said that 32 rustic cultivation houses are also being built in the eastern territory, distributed in the 14 municipalities, with the aim of promoting agro-ecological practices, contributing to increase high yields and achieve crop sustainability.

The province, she explained, has more than 105,000 organic, intensive vegetable garden and semi-protected crop plots, areas to which a similar surface of yards and plots linked to urban and suburban agriculture is added.

At the end of this year and through this variant of crops, more than 62 thousand tons of fresh vegetables and condiments were produced in the territory of Holguín for consumption in social institutions, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, agricultural markets and points of sale of the productive units.

This program has been developed as an organized system since 1997 and has tripled the consumption of vegetables and extended it to cities, towns and small villages, with the delivery of state lands in usufruct, among other mechanisms, according to the Ecured encyclopedia.

The publication refers that it includes not only vegetable species, but also cattle raising, aquaculture and the production of biofertilizers from worm humus, using organic practices, which do not pollute the environment, the resources of each territory and a direct commercialization with the consumer.

With information from ACN

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Urban agriculture program advances in Holguín

    With the construction of 34 new organopónicos for the production of vegetables in communities where this modality of cultivation does not exist, the province of Holguin advances in the projects of urban agriculture, as part of the national program of food sovereignty, directed to increase the agricultural productions.

  • Holguin: Health protocol reinforced to prevent COVID-19

    The health system in the province of Holguin, reinforces the sanitary protocols at the border in view of the increase of air operations, as part of the control measures of the COVID-19 in the stage of new normality.

  • Improving the quality of life of pregnant women is a priority in Holguin.

    Professionals at the Lucía Íñiguez Landín Clinical Surgical Hospital in Holguín province are developing a scientific study to contribute to the follow-up of pregnant women and improve their quality of life during pregnancy, as part of the prioritized public health programs.

  • This January 3rd, the passage of the Freedom Caravan through Holguin will be commemorated.

    As every year, since those glorious days of January 2 to 8, 1959, when Fidel traveled from Santiago de Cuba to Havana in the Caravan of Freedom, a representation of Holguin's youth and the combatants of the Cuban Revolution will recall today the historical event of his passage through this northeastern territory.

  • Holguin's tourism offers an ample options for the New Year's Eve

    Tourist facilities in the province of Holguin offer for the nights of the 24th and 31st of this December several gastronomic services and a recreation program on the occasion of the New Year's Eve festivities and celebrations.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.