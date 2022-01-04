Urban agriculture program advances in Holguín

With the construction of 34 new organopónicos for the production of vegetables in communities where this modality of cultivation does not exist, the province of Holguin advances in the projects of urban agriculture, as part of the national program of food sovereignty, directed to increase the agricultural productions.

These spaces will allow increasing the harvests of these items of great demand by the population in more than 40 tons, which will expand the purchase options in the population settlements, stressed to ACN Yusmila Rodriguez, official in the provincial delegation of the sector.

She said that 32 rustic cultivation houses are also being built in the eastern territory, distributed in the 14 municipalities, with the aim of promoting agro-ecological practices, contributing to increase high yields and achieve crop sustainability.

The province, she explained, has more than 105,000 organic, intensive vegetable garden and semi-protected crop plots, areas to which a similar surface of yards and plots linked to urban and suburban agriculture is added.

At the end of this year and through this variant of crops, more than 62 thousand tons of fresh vegetables and condiments were produced in the territory of Holguín for consumption in social institutions, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, agricultural markets and points of sale of the productive units.

This program has been developed as an organized system since 1997 and has tripled the consumption of vegetables and extended it to cities, towns and small villages, with the delivery of state lands in usufruct, among other mechanisms, according to the Ecured encyclopedia.

The publication refers that it includes not only vegetable species, but also cattle raising, aquaculture and the production of biofertilizers from worm humus, using organic practices, which do not pollute the environment, the resources of each territory and a direct commercialization with the consumer.

With information from ACN