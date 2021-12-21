Holguin's tourism offers an ample options for the New Year's Eve

Tourist facilities in the province of Holguin offer for the nights of the 24th and 31st of this December several gastronomic services and a recreation program on the occasion of the New Year's Eve festivities and celebrations.

Carlos Álvarez, commercial specialist of this sector in the territory, said to the Cuban Agency News that the lodging and extra-hotel centers of Holguin have planned for these dates a series of attractive proposals for the families' joy on the eve of the closing of 2021, after the improvement of the epidemiological situation of COVID-19.

The offers planned for these nights of celebration are organized in the form of various tablets, which include the complete menu, from appetizer to dessert, plus a beverage of national production to be consumed during dinner.

To guarantee this service, Álvarez said, the restaurants of Empresa Extrahotelera Palmares in the province will be providing these offers, mainly the facilities located in the city of Holguin and in Guardalavaca beach resort.

Regarding this special program, he pointed out that the tourist lodging complexes will be decorated with Christmas decorations and will offer their guests gastronomic and recreational activities typical of these dates.

These options are also extended to the Hotels E chain: Saratoga, Caballeriza in the city of Holguin, and and Ordoño in Gibara, which will be available for their guests and the general population, through reservations with the established time of the table at the reception of the corresponding center.

For hese activities, Álvarez added, it is required the mandatory compliance with the sanitary measures established to avoid the appearance of new cases of COVID-19, for which the premises will be open at 60 percent capacity, and will have service directed to the table.

Those interested in enjoying any of these proposals can go for more information to the institutional page of the Scientific Observatory of Tourism on Facebook, where all the offers organized for those two days by the accommodation and extra-hotel facilities in the province of Holguin are listed. / ACN - Translated by Radio Angulo.