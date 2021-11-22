Holguin's Raw Materials Enterprise increases its contribution to the national economy

The Empresa de Recuperación de Materias Primas (ERMP) of Holguín, founded on November 7, 1961, has increased its contributions to the Cuban economy this year by saving 10 million dollars in import substitution.

In spite of the global crisis caused by COVID-19, 40 percent of the steel scrap was contributed, reused in the national territory and essential in prioritized programs such as housing construction and industrial development.

José Armando Molina, director of this entity, told ACN that the entity also recovers plastic and paper waste, textile and glass containers in the fixed and mobile points set up in the 14 municipalities of the eastern territory.

He indicated that these materials are processed to make egg trays, napkins, toilet paper and sacks for packaging agricultural products, among other fundamental lines that also contribute to the substitution of imports.

He also pointed out that the collection of plastic and glass knobs, which are in high demand in the public health sector, is increasing, with which the pioneer and mass organizations contribute.

As a result of the implementation of the Ordinance Task, the company receives benefits such as 80 percent of the profits from the export of recovered raw materials, which allows it to increase its financial liquidity as one of the ways to improve its internal equipment used in the performance of its functions.

This entity, which belongs to the Grupo Empresarial de Reciclaje (GER), currently has 26 purchase houses distributed in different municipalities for the reception of solid waste, also used for the manufacture of pipes, basins, dishes, shoe racks and other articles.

With information from ACN