Holguin's Cigar Company receives award for its efforts in times of covid

Facing Covid-19 from the productive sphere has been an enormous challenge for many key sectors of economic development. This is the case of the Lázaro Peña Cigar Company of Holguín, accustomed to manufacturing efficiency and to assuming tasks for the benefit of society. One of the reasons that justifies the awarding of the Merit Seal for Humanism, Sensitivity and Solidarity, which recognizes the individual and collective effort in times of pandemic.

Leader in the country in the manufacture of cigars for domestic consumption, with the Criollos and Aroma brands, this National Vanguard entity has overcome the prolonged scourge and affectations of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus for more than a year and a half, and the lack of raw materials and imported spare parts due to the intensification of the US blockade against Cuba, testing its innovative capacity to maintain its technological and productive vitality and guarantee the protection of its human resources.

"A group of workers who agreed to fulfill the mission that was needed to combat the pandemic. They delivered donations and participated in different activities in hospitals and polyclinics, it is one of the companies that has had a close relationship with the Ministry of Public Health in terms of what is needed," said Néstor Hernández Martínez, General Secretary of the National Union of Agricultural, Forestry and Tobacco Workers and Deputy to the National Assembly of People's Power, who delivered the Seal to such distinguished entity, belonging to the TABACUBA Business Group.

It also elaborated a plan of measures to prevent Covid-19 and approved an action protocol for the control and better management of the risks, "which has been constantly updated taking into account the criteria of the workers, the guidelines of the health authorities of the territory and the experience that has been achieved in confronting the virus", added Alexis Rodríguez Zabala, specialist in Occupational Safety and Health at the Cigar Company of Holguín.

He also highlighted the solidarity attitude of the workers in caring for vulnerable families, the donations of protective equipment to isolation and social assistance centers, and other actions related to sanitation and environmental sanitation.

Due to the strong impact of the Covid-19, to the limitations of inputs and to the energy impact in 2021, the "Lázaro Peña" has had to evaluate and modify its production plans, but its contribution continues to be fundamental for the local and national economy, and the satisfaction of the high consumption demand for its products, which have been in deficit in the domestic trade network in recent months due to these causes.

"The plan we must fulfill this year amounts to four thousand 550 million cigarettes," said Mariela Cables Ferrás, Deputy Director.

She explained that up to the end of June they had 105 million Criollo cigarettes above the agreed production, but then the epidemiological scenario worsened and they had to isolate 270 of the more than 700 workers on staff, contacts of confirmed cases, and although there was no institutional event, this situation caused a 50 percent decrease in the use of the installed production capacity.

But, this reality changed from October when the curve of positive cases in the country and the province has dropped pushed by the effectiveness of the mass vaccination campaign antiCovid-19 and the monitoring of the control of sanitary measures. "We are already recovering - he said - we have all the installed capacity covered and the assurance of the indispensable materials to close the year well, in spite of all these circumstances".