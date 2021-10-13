Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Dr. Michel Leyva Tamayo, director of the Pediatric Hospital Octavio de la Concepción de la Pedraja in Holguin, receives recognition from the Party in the province.

The work of Holguin Pediatric Hospital is recognized on the 50th anniversary of its foundation.

The Pediatric Hospital Octavio de la Concepción de la Pedraja in Holguin, a distinguished institution in the care of children and adolescents in the province, celebrated its 50th anniversary on October 10.

To commemorate the date, a ceremony was held this Tuesday in the theater of the medical institution, with the presence of Rosa María Leyva Mayo, member of the Provincial Committee of the Party that attends to the health sector and Yunia Pérez Hernández, vice governor of Holguín.

Several workers of the health institution in Holguin who day by day contribute in one way or another to save the life of infants of the territory and the eastern region of the country were recognized for their work.
"The collective of workers celebrated the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Hospital, enthusiastically assuming the celebration with satisfactory results and honored with the effort of all," said Dr. Michel Leyva Tamayo, director of the Pediatric Hospital.

He emphasized that each worker is responsible for the results achieved by converting the institution into a Covid-19 hospital for the care of more than 3,800 infants who have so far had this disease, with 188 hospitalization beds and 10 beds for serious patients, without regretting any deaths.

In the medical institution for the care of pediatric patients, in another part of the ceremony, several medical services that operate there were honored, such as respiratory, pediatric surgery and urology and donation and transplantation with important results at the national level.

The work of young doctors Migdalis Hidalgo Muñiz and María Migdalia Paneque Mendoza was recognized with a standing ovation for their performance during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Holguín.

The medical institution, which recently completed half a century since its foundation, stands out for its careful attention to pediatric patients in the territory and other neighboring provinces, which means that 99.8 percent of the children admitted to the hospital return home alive and healthy.

