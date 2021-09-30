Special education children receive differentiated attention in Holguín

The special education in the province of Holguin expands the differentiated attention to its students with the support of the community as part of the projects of follow-up and social protection, impelled in the middle of the COVID-19.

Within the program are inserted students evaluated as regular or residents in places of difficult access, which allows the continuity of the school period in spite of the incidence that originates this disease, in addition to disabled children that for their conditions it is impossible for them to move towards the school.

Yamila Garrido, provincial methodologist of this teaching, explained that in strict compliance with the established biosafety standards, teachers provide worksheets, extra-classroom tasks or other didactic materials aimed at stimulating the cognitive capacities of each student, according to their conditions and apprehension of basic knowledge of each teaching level.

The initiative, he pointed out, has among its objectives to facilitate training in the essential contents, which will be systematized once the epidemiological situation generated by the new coronavirus allows the return to on-site classes.

He also mentioned that the program includes children with special educational needs inserted within the general education, which exceed 100 in the 14 municipalities of the eastern territory.

The specialist also indicated that the activities include the children's families, who can contribute to the self-validism and social insertion of their children through the preparation for daily life activities.

Holguín has 25 special education schools and an enrollment of more than three thousand students, inserted in programs of corrective-compensatory and integral rehabilitation activities, one of the conquests of the Cuban Revolution with the greatest social impact since 1959.

With information from ACN