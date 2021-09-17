COVID-19 trends analyzed by experts in Holguin

Experts met on Thursday at the Government headquarters in Holguin, a province in the north of eastern Cuba, to analyze the changes and the main trends in the behavior of COVID-19 in the territory.



Health specialists said, after a preliminary evaluation of the infection figures recorded in recent months, that the pandemic peak in Holguin occurred between August 8 and 14.



Thus, in recent weeks the graphs have gradually shown a plateau and it is expected that, if the measures are maintained and the current rate of vaccination continues, the rate of infection will decrease.



However, several territories show high levels of infection, so it is essential to comply with sanitary regulations, especially inside homes and workplaces, to avoid making sick people who have not yet been vaccinated or have not completed the vaccination schedule.



Incidentally, the impact of the vaccine on people over 60 years of age was extensively discussed, taking as case studies the population of this age group that has fallen ill.



It is worth noting that out of a total of 72,628 older adults who received the three doses of Abdala in the main municipality, only 2,932 fell ill with COVID-19, which represents 4.04%.



Similar decreasing behavior has been observed in the number of serious and critical patients vaccinated at these ages, which has led to a decrease in mortality among older adults who received the three doses of the vaccine.



Undoubtedly, besides the fulfillment of the measures, to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is right now the best option for the population in Holguín, as an accessible, effective and safe way to face the virus, with a higher load of antibodies.