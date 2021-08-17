The Grupo Empresarial Correos de Cuba (GECC) and the General Customs of the Republic (AGR) are adopting new measures to speed up the processing of international shipments and increase efficiency and productivity in their operations.

The actions have an impact on the speed of reception and processing of cargo at the José Martí International Airport and the port of Mariel, as well as its transfer to the facilities where it is processed, according to Granma newspaper.

Likewise, both institutions are reviewing the progress of the investment process, with the aim of automating the processing plant for international postal shipments and achieving quality levels in this service, in accordance with international standards.

According to the authorities of these agencies, if last year the delay was three to six months, depending on the destination, so far in 2021 this process has decreased to less than one month on average.

However, dissatisfactions still persist, among which are the quality of service and procedural violations in international shipments, publishes the website of the Cuban postal organization.

Other factors are the increase in cargo entering the country by mail, which requires greater logistical and operational capabilities. Evidence of this increase is that what was received at the end of the first half of 2021 exceeds everything that was processed the previous year.

According to sources, this scenario is also influenced by the intensification of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

With information from PL