Private carriers of Holguin support ambulance services in the face of pandemic peak

Private transport drivers in the province of Holguin -in view of the high incidence of Covid-19 in this eastern Cuban region- have voluntarily joined the health services as ambulance drivers several days ago with new routes to hospitals and isolation centers.

Yunior Román Batista, with five years of experience as a private transporter, is one of those examples who today travels through Holguín streets and highways with the Ambulance identification in response to the call to reinforce the transfer of infected or suspected patients of the virus to medical care centers from their own communities.

After the call made by the State Traffic Directorate to support the demand for vehicles to counteract the negative impact of Covid-19 in Holguin, Yunior did not think twice and put his 13-seater Chevrolet van at the disposal of the Integrated System of Medical Emergencies (SIUM) as other of his colleagues also did in a dignified and humanitarian response in the midst of the difficult epidemiological situation that the eastern territory is going through.

"I couldn't stay with my car parked at home when so many sick people need its services, that's why I'm here, in my new truck, fulfilling the assigned routes as one more driver of the public health staff," said the private carrier to the Cuban News Agency (Agencia Cubana de Noticias).

Next to his truck, while waiting at the ambulance gate for the route of the first hours of the day, Yunior stressed that this represents one of the most complex tasks he has assumed in his life as a driver, where he must be attentive to any reaction of the patient, and prepared to provide first aid learned during the intensive paramedic course received before joining this task.

Raul Verdecía, owner of a 14-seater minibus, is also among the volunteers who made this disposition, a means of transportation that already travels on the roads with the new identification of the services provided to the health system, without questioning the hours or the routes in the new place assigned to him as driver in this mission.

"Sometimes the trips on the road are calm, with patients with mild symptomatology, but, on other occasions, some of them become complicated on the way to the health centers, which leads to requesting help from a specialized ambulance or activating the code 11 to reach the medical care center in the shortest possible time", he pointed out.

"At certain times you get scared," Raul said, "you feel a shuddering cold inside when you hear the patient's cough increase or see in the rearview mirror how he changes color or starts sweating without physical effort, which requires us to continue driving with greater precision, since this is a service to help save lives as if we were regular ambulance drivers.



To develop these functions related to the transportation of people infected with Covid-19, the drivers must comply with a group of sanitation actions that are not usual to those of their daily life within the passenger services, such as disinfecting their vehicle, incorporating to their daily wardrobe the sanitary clothes that include the surgical uniform, the cap, the triple nasobuco layer and the protection mask.

Together with Yunior and Raul, other owners of means of transport from various municipalities of Holguin are also accompanying him as new ambulance drivers, who upon arriving at their new piqueras reiterated their willingness to travel on the roads that most demand their contribution to counteract the expansion of Covid-19.

With information from ACN