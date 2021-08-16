More Cuban doctors give heart to Holguin

With the conviction that the people of Holguin are not alone, dozens of doctors of the Henry Reeve brigade joined this great battle against Covid-19, who stepped forward to help the sister province of Matanzas and today they come to the health system of this territory to provide the necessary help, with all the love that their profession demands.

Dr. Nicolás Pérez Diaz, received on behalf of the whole team of professionals that integrate the brigade the recognition of the maximum direction of the province and of public health of the territory for the altruistic work that they exercise in the confrontation to the Covid-19.

Today more than 100 doctors and nurses arrived in this province of Holguin, in the north of eastern Cuba, to assume part of the medical attention that patients sick with the new Coronavirus need to overcome the disease, and to give unconditional support to Holguin's medical personnel, exhausted in the current struggle they are facing against this terrible pandemic.