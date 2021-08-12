First shipment of modules with food donated by friendly countries arrived in Holguin.

A train coming from the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZDM) arrived this Wednesday to Holguin province loaded with 28 containers with part of the modules that will be delivered free of charge to the inhabitants of this territory and other regions of eastern Cuba.

The modules will benefit all 350,740 nuclei, including the more than 600 created until July 31 as of Resolution 96 of the Ministry of Domestic Trade (Mincin). Those authorized from August 1 to 31 will also be able to obtain these foodstuffs as other shipments arrive.

To support the unloading and distribution work, a youth contingent composed of more than 600 members of different entities of the province, such as Empresa de Comercio, Almacenes Universales, Mayorista de Alimentos and the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), was sent to support the unloading and distribution work.



The event was attended by Carlos Mayo, head of the Ideological Department of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Yunia Pérez Hernández, vice governor in the province and Colonel José Luis Espinosa Rodríguez, Chief of Staff of the Holguín Military Region.

Omer Gonzalez, Commercial Director of the Business Group of Commerce in the territory, informed that for the reception of the free module the warehouses must create the conditions and control its delivery that will be noted in the supply book in the August sheet, with the note: Donation-Module (D/M), and the date in which it is received.

He explained that the modules are made up of rice, grains, pasta and sugar, and their delivery is due 30 days after their arrival at the commercial unit.

The commercial director clarified that the grains can be beans, lentils or peas, and the pasta, short or long, depending on the origin of the donation.

In the case of tuna, he added that when it arrives to the territory, the distribution will be based on the composition of the nucleus and the format of the product.

The delivery of the food module will begin tomorrow by the Unidad Empresarial de Base number 10 of the municipality of Holguín, from Edecio Pérez to the last warehouse of the Cruce de San Andrés, and later other territories should be incorporated from the arrival of the remaining containers of the 110 that the province needs to cover all its nuclei.