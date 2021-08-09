Immediate measures are adopted in Holguin province in view of the complicated epidemiological situation.

The Television System in Holguin through its channel Telecristal offered a Special Informative Magazine to analyze the current epidemiological situation of the territory and the immediate measures that have been adopted.

Dr. Katia María Ochoa, provincial director of Public Health, explained that this week SUMA technology begins with a capacity to analyze 900 daily samples to detect positive cases, in addition a team was incorporated to carry out a thousand Biosensor Antigen Tests at the Clinical Surgical Hospital.



He also informed that yesterday two thousand 500 Rapid Tests entered the territory in the morning and another group in the afternoon. He expressed that medicines such as antibiotics have arrived in the province. It was learned that the capacities of the medical guard corps in all the health areas will be expanded and a Mobile Group was created to assist the most complex areas.



Centers for medium and low-risk patients are being increased and created. Twenty-nine nurses who were in Matanzas have already returned to the territory. He also said that the hospitals of Mayarí and Banes have been incorporated to attend high-risk cases from nearby municipalities.



The first secretary of the Party in Holguín province, Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, expressed that a self-critical evaluation was made as a result of all the deficiencies found by the visit of the Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero and the Minister of Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, and in that sense immediate measures have been adopted. He asked the population for understanding, solidarity and unity in view of the situation that the province is going through and the support of all Holguineros is essential.



With information from Al día