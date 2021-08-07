ANAP makes donations for isolation centers in the provinces of Matanzas and Holguin.

Members of the National Association of Small Farmers in Holguin made donations of different products to help in the fight against the pandemic in the sister province of Matanzas and the isolation centers in the Holguin territory.

To offer more details about this altruistic gesture, Osmani Morales Velázquez, member of the Provincial Bureau of this organization, expressed that the Holguin peasants took the step forward and donated personal hygiene items such as toothpaste, washing and bath soaps, as well as cleaning blankets and detergent.



"Donations were also made to the isolation centers and hospitals in the Holguero territory that are fighting Covid-19, of these same toiletries and food such as viands, fruits, vegetables and meat products were added," Morales Velázquez informed.



The political leader of ANAP in Holguin explained that the municipalities that had greater representation in the donations were Gibara, Holguin and Urbano Noris, because they also have a greater number of associates by organizations of base.