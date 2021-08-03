University of Medical Sciences of Holguin celebrates graduation ceremony of foreign doctors.

The University of Medical Sciences of Holguin Mariana Grajales Coello celebrated this Monday the graduation ceremony of 25 foreign doctors, most of them from the African continent, by placing a wreath on a site that perpetuates the historical memory of the leader of the Cuban Revolution.

The ceremony was dedicated to the unforgettable defender of Science in Cuba Fidel Castro Ruz and to the 68th anniversary of the assaults to the Moncada (Santiago de Cuba) and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes (Granma) barracks and to the 62nd anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution.

The graduation ceremony was presided over by Galina Galcerán Chacón, Deputy to the National Assembly and rector of the University of Medical Sciences of Holguín, as well as by other authorities of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), the Government, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples and the educational institution of the province.

Three students received for their relevant results in the academic sphere the Gold Degree, among them Anouhou Seyni Samí, also the best foreign graduate of the forty-fourth graduation of this house of high studies, who on behalf of his classmates expressed his gratitude for the medical training in Cuba:



Galina Galceran Chacón, rector of the University of Medical Sciences of Holguín, conveyed special congratulations to the recent graduates for their dedication and invited them to continue improving themselves and to set higher goals in their professional life.



The recent graduates from 10 countries, including Indonesia, Palestine, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and Sudan, will become part of the army of white coats trained by our country to combat medical shortages in their nations of origin and other latitudes of the world.

