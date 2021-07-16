Frank Batista sends a message of peace and union for all Cubans

Frank Batista is a recognized artist of the lens in Holguin, although Tunero of birth, the professor, as we call him among the colleagues of the press, is an adopted son of the City of the Parks.

More than 40 years dedicated to the photography with infinity of recognitions endorse his work as well as the fact of being part of the faculty of professors of the Faculty of Audiovisual Media (FAMCA) of the University of the Arts.

Frank is vice-president of the Holguin branch of the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, Uneac, he is also what many in the popular argot call "a Cuban by law", his criteria and advice are listened to and applauded among the youth and the experience.

These days, when some listen to siren songs and others reaffirm principles, Frank makes his position clear and expresses his wishes.

"My position is unconditionally on the side of the Revolution; I would like a moment for all Cubans to meet in peace. No matter how you think, no matter what your political-ideological position or religion is.

"It seems to me that the fight is against Covid and in order to eliminate Covid we have to unite all Cubans, no matter what creed or political-ideological position each one of us has.

"These confrontations that unfortunately are happening, should not happen among Cubans, after all, we live in the same land, we live in the same homeland and we have to wish the best for it, the best for it is to unite and put aside our differences, to get out of Covid.

"And coming out of this terrible situation we have due to the pandemic, I am convinced that the Cuban State, all Cubans, the Cuban people, we are going to come out ahead as we have come out of other painful situations as well".

Let us hope that this call for unity among Cubans continues to multiply and is heard and taken up by those inside and outside Cuba. Let us hope that we do not have to lament another loss, nor see another Cuban stoned or beaten.

Let us hope that those outside Cuba do not continue to encourage hatred and massacre among brothers, because that is what we Cubans are: brothers who, when we have had to take away our plate of food for our neighbor, we do it with pleasure.

Let us not allow ourselves to be one more country that has fallen into the Empire's game. Let us continue to be an example of peace, unity and solidarity for the whole world.