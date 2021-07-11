For animal welfare

The application of a fine of one thousand Cuban pesos and more for natural persons, and three thousand for legal persons, the obligation to make corresponding and confiscation, are among the actions to be carried out in Holguin, as in all of Cuba, with the new Animal Welfare Law.

To enforce Decree-Law 31/2021 "On Animal Welfare" and its Regulations, the Office of Environmental Regulation and Security (ORSA), specialists from CITMA, the Forest Ranger Corps, the National Food Industry Inspection Office, and a representation of the provincial headquarters of the National Revolutionary Police in the northeastern province hold coordination meetings for their incidence in the Governmental Plan for the prevention and confrontation of crimes and illegalities that affect forest resources, wild flora and fauna and other natural resources.

Among the objectives of each meeting are to determine the obligations of citizens and entities for the possession and acquisition of pets; to establish the main scenarios where each authority will proceed; to propose the steps to be followed for the release of confiscated animals; and to inform about the characteristics of the authorizations that, exceptionally, may be granted for possession and acquisition.

Although many focus on perceiving protection for the most common domestic animals such as dogs and cats and working animals, the new body of law also provides for the protection of wildlife species, based on the one-health principle.

"In our territory we observe the increase of illegal hunting and trade of wild species for ornamental purposes, mainly songbirds such as the negrito, tomeguín, mockingbird and others. With this decree we will be able to apply more severe measures against hunting, trade and possession of endemic species without permits," said Frank Pérez Pérez, director of ORSA.

"According to current environmental legislation, the evaluation process for the granting of environmental licenses for the possession of these species will be very rigorous, and will only be granted when it is demonstrated with solid scientific arguments that their possession will contribute to the sustainable management of the species," said Frank.

The new regulation arose as a demand of our society to guarantee animal welfare and to raise awareness among our population on the care and respect for them, in order to achieve a harmonious relationship between human beings and the rest of the species, an unavoidable condition for the existence of all.