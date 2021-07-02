Felton Thermoelectric Plant synchronizes to the National Electroenergetic System

Unit number two of Empresa Termoeléctrica Lidio Ramón Pérez, located in the municipality of Mayarí in the province of Holguín, was synchronized to the National Electroenergy System (SEN) on Thursday afternoon, after five days of maintenance.

Engineer Euclides Rodríguez Mejías, technical director of the plant, considered the largest generation plant in Cuba, told ¡ahora! digital that this start-up will contribute approximately 160 MW, which will have a positive effect on the behavior of the SEN that will allow its strengthening in the short term and whose improvement should be perceived in the next few days.

Rodriguez also explained that the block was taken out of service in order to recover the efficiency and availability indicators, since it had large gas leaks that affected both the personnel working there and the installed technology, but thanks to the ingenuity of the workers, it is ready to guarantee electricity for the peak of tonight's peak.

The output of any of the country's units affects the SEN and overloads the plants that remain active, which is why when there is a generation deficit it is necessary to shut down to maintain the fundamental parameters of the electric current in the system, such as frequency, voltage and power, he added.

Similarly, unit number one of the Felton power plant is undergoing an extensive rehabilitation process which is currently undergoing a stage of checks and adjustments for its subsequent start-up, with which it will incorporate a power of 260 MW.

Osmel Marturell Reyes, general director of "Lidio Ramón Pérez", said that, in general, there is a perception of the responsibility we assume in the activity we carry out and the weight it has in the country's economy, as well as the inconvenience caused by the blackouts. The idea is to alleviate the situation through a stable generation with Cuban fuel, whose price is lower than that of diesel".

(With information from Ahora.cu)