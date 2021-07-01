Thursday, 01 July 2021

Felton thermoelectric plant to be reincorporated to the Cuban National Energy System

In the face of the blackouts of the last few days, the political will of the country and the extraordinary effort of the workers have been imposed to move forward with the repair of breakdowns at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plants in Matanzas and Lidio Ramón Pérez in Felton (Mayarí), as well as at other plants undergoing programmed maintenance.

One of the biggest problems is that many of those breakdowns and other actions required by the power generation plants require parts and pieces that Cuba cannot buy in the foreign market because the U.S. blockade prevents them from doing so. Thanks to innovators, alternative solutions are applied which, in any case, are often temporary, because operating time is unforgiving.

In the specific case of Matanzas, the repair of the breakdowns is progressing, as was reported in the National Television News; and in Lidio Ramón Pérez, in Felton, with the total commitment of its staff and workers, block two is almost ready to start up, while block one, which was stopped much longer ago for the reasons mentioned above, is entering the adjustment phase for its start-up and synchronization, according to the schedule which cannot be violated, as explained by specialists.

Although blackouts are unavoidable, when they occur, as now, every effort is made, whenever possible, to accommodate the load so that the population is not affected at night.

The fact is that in the next few days, the restored thermoelectric plants will be incorporated into the National Electric Power System (SEN), and the two Felton blocks are included in this program.

