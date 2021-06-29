Holguin mechanical company diversifies alternative productions

The Héroes del 26 de Julio Mechanical Production Enterprise (HOLMECA) in the province of Holguin, has diversified during the current year several items and productions from the use of existing components in the internal inventories of the entity, a reference in the industrial sector in eastern Cuba.

Along with the notable contributions to priority programs for the development of Cuban agriculture and the sugar sector, mainly through the manufacture of spare parts, this business unit incorporates other implements for sales in convertible currency (CLC) and the expansion of e-commerce, also in support of the priorities of the national economy.

Juan Carlos Ricardo, a specialist in commercial management, pointed out that this alternative takes advantage of the use of existing inputs in inventories, such as production surpluses and other items used in the diversification of the contributions recorded by the company in its different economic indicators.

Among the main assortments, there are weights for physical exercises of up to 20 kilograms, electric motors, lawn mowers, spare parts and implements such as clans or screws for fastening the wheels of motor vehicles.

He pointed out that a dumbbell adjustable to different weights and a bench for abdominal routines are also in the design phase, which will expand the offerings and access markets to these types of products, one of the priorities of the Ordering Task.

These alternative products are manufactured in the workshops of 26 de Julio, a factory belonging to the Grupo Empresarial de Base de la Industria Sideromecánica (GESIME - HOLMECA), located in facilities annexed to this company, as part of the insertion of the iron and steel sector in the programs to increase the national offers.

For her part, Mercy Ochoa, coordinator of the Industry sector in Holguín, pointed out that this branch is also inserted in the manufacture of bases for televisions and microwave ovens, made with tube and angle ironwork due to the limitations with the raw material to carry out the complete processes, which is reverted in greater economic benefits and in the strengthening of the salary as the main source of income for the labor groups.

He also explained that within the mechanical branch in Holguín, ampirole boxes are also produced, with designs adapted to nationally manufactured inputs, necessary for the evacuation of solid waste and whose importation is limited due to the high costs and the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.

In the eastern territory, the links between industries, businessmen and self-employed workers are also strengthened in order to promote the productive chain, national offers and the recovery of parts and equipment, in the midst of the global economic crisis generated by COVID-19, within the companies linked to these productions.

The Grupo Empresarial de la Industria Sideromecánica (GESIME), was created in 2012 and has among its missions to satisfy the needs of the national and international market with high quality and value-added products and services in support of industrial productions and engineering projects, reviews its digital page.

Among the 55 entities that make up this group in Cuba, Holguín province has the companies Mecánica Héroes del 26 de Julio and Combinadas Cañeras KTP 60 aniversario de la Revolución de Octubre, founded by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, on July 27, 1981, the former, and also on a date like that, but in 1977, the latter, in addition to the Center for the Development of Agricultural Machinery, all with recognized contributions to the substitution of imports and the development of food programs in Cuba.